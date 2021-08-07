Police Asking Public For Help IDing Hit-Run Driver In Fairfield County

Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that injured a juvenile bike rider.

The crash took place on Friday, June 11 around 8:45 p.m.m when a juvenile was riding a bicycle on Taylor Avenue in Norwalk and was struck by a motorist that fled the scene, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

Norwalk Police Department is asking for our community’s help in locating the suspect, she said.

When the crash occurred, the victim was riding a bicycle, traveling north on Taylor Ave., and proceeded through the green traffic light. A vehicle traveling in the opposite direction made a left turn onto Connecticut Ave., striking the victim on the bicycle, Gulino said.d

The victim rolled onto the hood of the vehicle then fell to the ground, as the bicycle was run over by the vehicle and got stuck underneath. The vehicle then reversed, dislodging the bicycle, and left the scene, heading east on Connecticut Ave., she added.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Norwalk Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the operator, who is described as a Black male in his 60s with a gray beard and wearing a black hat.

The suspect was driving a Toyota Rav 4 with orange plates, possibly a New York registration, with front-end damage and a right broken headlight.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to reach out directly to the investigating officer via email, at abryce@norwalkct.org.

Tips can also be made at the Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

