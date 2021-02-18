Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Asking Public For Help Identifying Armed Robbers In Stolen Vehicle In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Know them? Greenwich Police are asking for help identifying three men wanted in connection with an alleged armed robbery.
The Greenwich Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three men who allegedly committed an armed robbery and stole a vehicle.

The incident took place on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 1233 East Putnam Ave., when the three men threatened the use of a firearm and robbed the victim of his cell phone and credit card, said Greenwich Police Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

According to Zuccerella, the three fled the scene in the scene in a stolen 2018 Toyota Rav 4. 

A similar robbery was committed shortly after the Greenwich incident involving the same vehicle in Westport, Zuccerella said.

 The Greenwich Police Department is requesting assistance. If anyone has information that may assist in identifying the suspects, please contact us at 203-622-8004 24hrs or at our confidential tip lines, 203-622-3333.

