Police Asking For Help After Woman Found In Fairfield County Driveway With Serious Injuries

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Kathy Reakes
High Ridge Road in Ridgefield.
High Ridge Road in Ridgefield. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Fairfield County are asking for help after a woman was found in a driveway suffering from serious injuries.

Ridgefield Police investigators said the woman suffered the injuries between 11:50 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. on Monday, July 12 on High Ridge Road between Catoonah Street and Griffth Lane. 

The woman was found lying in a driveway with multiple injuries, Ridgefield Police Capt. Shawn Platt said.

According to Platt, the department is attempting to identify the cause of the injuries, which remain under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or who may have been traveling on High Ridge Road during the listed time has been asked to contact Ridgefield Police Capt. Bryan Terzian by calling (203) 431-2799.

