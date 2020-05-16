Police Ask Public's Help In Search For Suspect In Car Break-Ins

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in recent car break-ins.

The break-ins, which continue unabated through Fairfield County, usually involve a group of juveniles who are looking for vehicles that are left unlocked with valuables inside, said Westport Police Lt. Anthony Prezioso.

In the latest event, Westport Police are looking for the man pictured, who they believe was involved in a recent rash of break-ins in the town.

Prezioso said despite repeated warnings residents are still leaving vehicles unlocked, with valuables inside, making them the perfect target for the thieves.

The stolen vehicles are usually found later wrecked after they are taken for joy rides.

"It's not like the days of the old chop shops," he said.

The juveniles also know if they outrun the police, officers will most likely not pursue them to avoid putting others in danger.

In addition, if they are caught their punishment is usually dealt with lightly and involves instructing the parents or guardians to keep a closer watch on the teen.

"We have arrested more than one juvenile more than once for the same charge, Prezioso said.

Anyone who can help identify the man pictured is asked to contact police at 203-341-6020.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.