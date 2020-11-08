Pickup Truck Driver Extricated After I-95 Crash In Fairfield County

A pickup truck driver in Fairfield County had to be extricated from his vehicle after slamming into the back of a tractor-trailer on I-95.

Crews from the Norwalk Fire Department responded to a stretch of I-95 in Norwalk early on Tuesday, Aug. 11, when a driver rammed into a tractor-trailer, totaling his vehicle, Deputy Chief Stephen Shay said.

The driver had to be cut out of the truck, and was transported to Norwalk Hospital with undisclosed injuries. Shay said the extent of his injuries are not known as of Tuesday afternoon.

