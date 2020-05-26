Person Unresponsive After Fall From Parking Garage, Found In Dumpster

A person who fell off a parking garage was unresponsive after being found in a dumpster when first responders arrived on the scene.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 8:50 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, in Bridgeport at the Lafayette Square Parking Garage on Fairfield Avenue.

According to Scott Appleby, director of Office of Emergency Management, the Bridgeport Fire Department responded to a report of a person that fell from elevation off of the parking garage on Fairfield Avenue.

First arriving firefighters met with Bridgeport Police who located the patient in an adjacent dumpster.

Firefighters began medical treatment of the person who was unresponsive, not breathing, and without a pulse, Appleby said.

Rapid removal from the dumpster was performed by firefighters on a backboard, utilizing the side door of the dumpster.

Medics continued patient care with the assistance of two firefighters continued as the victim was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital.

No further information or the condition of the person was currently available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

