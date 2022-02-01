Person Struck, Killed By Train In Fairfield County

A person was struck and killed after jumping in front of a train in Fairfield County, authorities said.

The unidentified person was hit around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Stamford Train Station, said the MTA.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene, they added.

As a result, the 5:40 a.m. train from Waterbury to Stamford was canceled at South Norwalk, however, customers were accommodated by the 6:11 a.m. train from Danbury to Grand Central Terminal and the 6:16 a.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal, MTA officials said.

There were minor train delays as a result.

MTA police are investigating the incident. No information was provided regarding the victim.

