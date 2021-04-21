Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

Person Pulled From Fire In Fairfield County Dies

Kathy Reakes
One person was killed during a fire in Bridgeport.
One person was killed during a fire in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County resident died after being pulled from a fire at an apartment complex.

The fire took place around 8 a.m., Wednesday, April 21 in the 2000 block of Main Street in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.

The Bridgeport Fire Department responded to the fire and found heavy fire on the third floor of the unit, he said.

The person, who later died, was rescued from the building and taken to the hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, Appleby said.

The Red Cross responded to help those impacted by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

