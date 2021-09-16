Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lamont Announces Number Of Afghan Refugees Who Will Resettle In CT
Police & Fire

Person Injured During Carjacking In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Fairfield County are investigating a carjacking that left one person injured.
Police in Fairfield County are investigating a carjacking that left one person injured. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a carjacking that left one person injured.

It happened around 8:35 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Bridgeport.

A Bridgeport police officer was on his way to a vehicle crash when he was flagged down by a citizen at Fairfield Avenue and Norman Street reporting an assault, said Scott Appleby, director of the city's emergency management.

The victim sustained an injury to the eye that was somewhat significant prompting officers to request medics on a priority. 

It was discovered shortly after that this incident was, in fact, a carjacking, Appleby said.

The responsible parties were three Black males and one female. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. 

The incident is under investigation. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact BPD at 203-576-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.