Person Injured During Carjacking In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a carjacking that left one person injured.

It happened around 8:35 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, in Bridgeport.

A Bridgeport police officer was on his way to a vehicle crash when he was flagged down by a citizen at Fairfield Avenue and Norman Street reporting an assault, said Scott Appleby, director of the city's emergency management.

The victim sustained an injury to the eye that was somewhat significant prompting officers to request medics on a priority.

It was discovered shortly after that this incident was, in fact, a carjacking, Appleby said.

The responsible parties were three Black males and one female. The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact BPD at 203-576-TIPS.

