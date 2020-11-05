Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Person Found Dead In Parking Lot of Fairfield Prep By Construction Worker

Kathy Reakes
A man was found dead in the parking lot of Fairfield Prep by a construction worker.
Photo Credit: Fairfield Prep

The body of a missing man was found in the Fairfield Prep parking lot by a construction worker.

The man was found around 6:56 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5, by the worker in the parking area of Fairfield University and Fairfield Prep, said Fairfield Police Lt. Antonio Granata.

First responders arrived on the scene and pronounced the 83-year-old man dead, who authorities say had dementia, at around 7:07 a.m., Granata said.

Minutes later, around 7:20 a.m., the police department received a call from a family who lived on a street behind the parking lot who were reporting that an 83-year-old family member, suffering from dementia, was missing, he added.

The family told police the man was last seen going to bed at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, Granata said.

Officers responded to the home and were able to confirm the man found at Fairfield Prep, was the missing family member, Granata said.

"It's a sad case," Granata said. "The family is so distraught."

An autopsy will be performed by the medical examiner's office, but police believe the man may have tripped on a curb near the area and fell. 

Foul play is not suspected. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

