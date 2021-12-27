Person Dies From Injuries In Two-Vehicle Fairfield County Crash

One person has died following a horrific two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

The crash took place around 11:15 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26, in Norwalk at the intersection of Westport Avenue and Dry Hill Road.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they immediately attended to the driver of a Geo Prizm sedan who was pinned under the dashboard and had to be extricated, using multiple hydraulic tools, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police Department.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was rushed to Norwalk Hospital, where he later died, Gulino said.

The driver and the passengers in the second vehicle, a Honda, were also injured and taken to Norwalk Hospital.

The manner and cause of the crash are currently under investigation, Gulino said.

The identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, as police are in the process of notifying the family, she added.

This accident is under active investigation. Updates will be shared as they become

Police are asking that any persons with any information relating to the accident make contact with Officer Wasilewski either by phone at 203-854-3035, or by email at cwasilewski@norwalkct.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.