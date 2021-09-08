Person Carjacked In Fairfield County By Three Men With Gun, Police Say

Police are searching for three men who allegedly carjacked a person at gunpoint in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the 200 block of Cottage Street, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.

According to Appleby, the men approached the driver of a Ford Fusion and threatened the victim before taking off with the car.

Bridgeport police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.