Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
COVID-19: New Variant Believed To Be More Transmissible Than Delta Has Been Found In 49 States
Person Carjacked In Fairfield County By Three Men With Gun, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the carjacking.
The area of the carjacking. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for three men who allegedly carjacked a person at gunpoint in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the 200 block of Cottage Street, said Scott Appleby, director of emergency management.

According to Appleby, the men approached the driver of a Ford Fusion and threatened the victim before taking off with the car.

Bridgeport police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-576-TIPS.

