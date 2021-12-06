Pedestrian On Highway Killed By Being Struck By Two Cars In Region, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man was fatally struck by two cars while walking on a highway in Western Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, to I-291 westbound, near the 1.5-mile marker in Springfield.

Investigators found that a 42-year-old Hampden County man from Ludlow was driving a 2009 Toyota Matrix west on I-291 when the Toyota struck a man who was in the left travel lane/center median, police said.

The pedestrian was then struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic, driven by a 29-year-old Springfield man, police said.

State Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending positive identification and notification of his family, police said.

State Police said the cause of the crash, and the reason the man was walking on the highway is still under investigation.

State Police reported that troopers were assisted at the scene by the following agencies:

Springfield Fire

AMR ambulance

MassDOT

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

