Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle Driving On Wrong Side Of CT Roadway, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was killed by a vehicle that was traveling on the wrong side of a busy roadway.

The crash happened in New Haven County at around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 in Milford.

The victim was a 60-year-old woman from Milford, according to Milford Police.

The woman was walking Herbert Street when a vehicle, traveling north, crossed the centerline and struck her as she walked westbound on the side of the roadway, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where she died from her injuries.

No charges have been filed yet as the Traffic Division is still investigating the incident, police said.

If anyone has any information in regards to this incident, please contact Ofc. Al Mauro at 203-783-4764 or the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

