Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Recall Issued For 266,000 Ram Pickup Trucks
Police & Fire

Pedestrian Killed By Vehicle Driving On Wrong Side Of CT Roadway, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A Connecticut woman was killed by a vehicle that was traveling on the wrong side of a busy roadway.

The crash happened in New Haven County at around 7:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 in Milford.

The victim was a 60-year-old woman from Milford, according to Milford Police.

The woman was walking Herbert Street when a vehicle, traveling north, crossed the centerline and struck her as she walked westbound on the side of the roadway, police said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where she died from her injuries. 

No charges have been filed yet as the Traffic Division is still investigating the incident, police said.

If anyone has any information in regards to this incident, please contact Ofc. Al Mauro at 203-783-4764 or the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.