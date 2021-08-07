Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

One Suspect Charged, Another At Large After Attempted Bank Robbery, CT State Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jay William Puzinski Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
A look at the second suspect who's still at large. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A suspect has been apprehended in connection to an attempted armed robbery at a bank in Connecticut and police say they're searching for a second suspect.

The incident happened Friday afternoon, Aug. 6 in Litchfield County at the National Iron Bank in Cornwall, located on Furnace Brook Road.

One suspect was taken into custody without incident, state police said.

The man, Jay William Puzinski, age 48, of Winsted, in Litchfield County, was charged with conspiracy and criminal attempt at robbery.

He was held on a $50,000.00 cash or surety bond and issued a court date of Friday, Aug. 20.

The description and surveillance footage of the second suspect matches that of the suspect in a bank robbery in nearby Sharon that occurred on Monday, Aug. 2. (Click on the second image above.)

This investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop B in North Canaan at 1-800-497-0403.  

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.