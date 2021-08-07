One Suspect Charged, Another At Large After Attempted Bank Robbery, CT State Police Say

A suspect has been apprehended in connection to an attempted armed robbery at a bank in Connecticut and police say they're searching for a second suspect.

The incident happened Friday afternoon, Aug. 6 in Litchfield County at the National Iron Bank in Cornwall, located on Furnace Brook Road.

One suspect was taken into custody without incident, state police said.

The man, Jay William Puzinski, age 48, of Winsted, in Litchfield County, was charged with conspiracy and criminal attempt at robbery.

He was held on a $50,000.00 cash or surety bond and issued a court date of Friday, Aug. 20.

The description and surveillance footage of the second suspect matches that of the suspect in a bank robbery in nearby Sharon that occurred on Monday, Aug. 2. (Click on the second image above.)

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop B in North Canaan at 1-800-497-0403.

