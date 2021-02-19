One Killed, One Seriously Injured In I-84 Crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured during a crash on I-84.

The crash took place around 5:52 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 18, on westbound I-84 in Southbury, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to police, a Nissan Sentra disabled from a previous crash was sitting in the left lane of I-84, just prior to Exit 15 off-ramp, with both drivers from the previous crash standing outside of the vehicle when another vehicle struck the Sentra's driver's side, causing the vehicle to hit one of the drivers standing near the vehicle.

The second vehicle then hit the other person standing outside of the disabled vehicle, killing Michael Canby, age 36, of Wolcott, police said.

The first person struck, identified as Cynthia Northup, age 73, of Southbury, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to an area hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle that hit the two has been identified as Manuel Melendez, age 37, of Waterbury. He was not injured.

Anyone with information in regards to this accident please contact Trooper Jason Corey at 203-267-2200.

