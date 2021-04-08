One Killed In Two-Vehicle CT Crash

A 23-year-old man was killed during a two-vehicle crash that closed a busy roadway in the region for hours.

The crash, involving a motorcycle and a car, took place around 3:14 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, near the Connecticut/Massachusetts borderon Route 5 near the junction of University Place in Enfield, said the Enfield Police.

According to police, the motorcycle, a 2009 Honda CBR 600, driven by Christopher Panatsas, age 23, of Enfield, Connecticut, collided with a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by 54-year-old Jeffrey Milne of the Feeding Hills section of Agawam, Massachusetts.

Panatsas was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Enfield Police Department Traffic Division, with assistance from the Metro Traffic Services Regional Traffic Team.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Officer Paul Dubiel at 860-763-6400 ext. 1322.

