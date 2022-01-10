One Killed In Connecticut Condo Fire, Officials Say

One person was killed during an early morning multi-family condominium fire in Connecticut.

The blaze broke out in Windham County around 3 a.m., Monday, Jan. 10 in a four-family dwelling on Sachem Drive in the central village section of Plainfield.

Numerous fire departments and first responders worked to evacuate residents and put out the fire, according to the Plainfield Police Department.

Once the fire was out, firefighters found the body of one person who has not been identified, police said.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit were requested to the scene to assist in the investigation.

The fire remains under investigation by the Town of Plainfield Fire Marshal’s Office, the Plainfield Police Department, and the state police.

Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Plainfield Police Department at 860-564-0804.

