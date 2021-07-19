One Killed After Ford F-150 Hits Curb, Overturns In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County resident died after losing control of his pickup truck and spinning across several lanes of traffic before hitting a curb and flipping over, becoming pinned underneath.

The crash took place around 12:32 a.m., Monday, July 19, on Washington Boulevard in Stamford, said Sgt. Jefferey Booth.

According to Booth, a 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling northbound on Washington Boulevard, just north of the intersection with Bridge Street.

At some point, the truck hit the raised median divider causing the driver, a 39-year-old Stamford resident, to lose control of the vehicle.

The pickup truck then spun across the northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard where it struck the curb and rolled over onto the driver’s side.

The driver was partially ejected, and pinned under the vehicle.

Responding officers Justin Rosado and Jill Moller, along with two Good Samaritans on the scene were able to move the vehicle enough for Rosado to pull the driver free of the vehicle.

The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Booth said.d

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Identification of the driver is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any other information to contact us at 203-977-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

