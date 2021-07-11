One Dead, One Wounded In Shooting Inside Fairfield County Restaurant

One person was killed and another injured during a shooting inside a Fairfield County restaurant.

The shooting took place around 12:55 a.m., Sunday, July 11 at the Copa Restaurant located at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and Harral Avenue in Bridgeport.

When Bridgeport police arrived on the scene they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, said Captain Kevin Gilleran.

The victims were quickly transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital. One of the victims, a 54-year-old Stratford man, later died at the hospital.

The second victim, a 30-year-old Bridgeport man, is listed in stable condition and is expected to survive, Gilleran said.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Unit has responded and taken charge of the investigation and are working on several leads, he added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.