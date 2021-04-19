One Critically Injured In Two-Vehicle Fairfield County Crash

A motorcyclist is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County.

The crash took place around 7 p.m., Sunday, April 18, on West Main Street at Wilson Street in Stamford, said Sgt. Jeffery Booth of the Stamford Police.

According to Booth, a 2004 GMC Envoy being driven by a 30-year-old Stamford resident was traveling westbound on West Main Street when it attempted to make a left turn from West Main Street onto Wilson Street, striking a 2003 Honda.

The age and identity of the motorcycle operator are unknown at this time.

The motorcycle operator suffered critical and life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision, Booth said.

He is currently listed in critical condition at Stamford Hospital.

The collision remains under investigation at this time, and no charges have been filed.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad is asking that anyone that may have further information on this collision contact 203-977-4712.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.