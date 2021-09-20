Officer Pinned Between Stolen Car, Police Cruiser During CT Pursuit

A Connecticut police officer suffered serious injuries after being pinned between a stolen car and a police cruiser during a pursuit.

The incident took place around 12:50 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, in Hartford County when a Farmington Police officer was responding to a report of a theft of a vehicle on Notch Road.

When officers located the vehicle and tried to contact the occupants the vehicle attempted to flee and struck the officer who had just exited his cruiser, said the Farmington Police Department.

Additional officers pursued the vehicle a short distance before it crashed into the woods where the suspects fled on foot.

Police said the suspects were in the process of a catalytic converter theft.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Middletown, police said.

Multiple K-9 teams searched the area for the suspects but were unable to locate them.

The officer who was struck was transported to St. Francis Hospital and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

He is undergoing surgery later on Monday for his injuries.

The officer, who is not being identified, has been on the Farmington police force for three-and-half years.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

