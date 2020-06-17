Officer Hit By Fleeing Car From Shooting Scene, Bridgeport Police Say

A police officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle that fleeing from a shooting in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 8:53 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, when Bridgeport Police responded to a report of shots fired, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's Office of Emergency Management.

As officers responded to the area of Kossuth and Shelton streets, a small compact 4-door white vehicle fled the scene and in the process struck an officer, Appleby said.

Police are currently searching for the vehicle and the responsible party.

A crime scene has been established in the area.

The officer was transported to the hospital with unknown non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

