Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sunny Stretch Will Be Followed By Storm System Bringing Big Change In Weather Pattern
Police & Fire

Officer Hit By Fleeing Car From Shooting Scene, Bridgeport Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An officer was hit by a car fleeing from a shooting scene in Bridgeport.
An officer was hit by a car fleeing from a shooting scene in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A police officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle that fleeing from a shooting in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 8:53 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, when Bridgeport Police responded to a report of shots fired, said Scott Appleby, director of Bridgeport's Office of Emergency Management.

As officers responded to the area of Kossuth and Shelton streets, a small compact 4-door white vehicle fled the scene and in the process struck an officer, Appleby said.

 Police are currently searching for the vehicle and the responsible party. 

A crime scene has been established in the area. 

The officer was transported to the hospital with unknown non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.