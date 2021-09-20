Officer Charged In DUI Crash Killing Fellow CT Cop Posts Bail

A Connecticut police officer charged in a crash that killed a fellow officer has posted bail.

New Haven Police Department Officer Robert Ferraro is expected to be released from jail soon, NBC Connecticut reported on Monday, Sept. 20.

The news station said Ferraro's bail was set at $100,000, according to court records.

The 34-year-old is facing charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm in the Las Vegas crash that killed New Haven police officer Joshua Castellano.

Police reported that on Friday, Sept. 17, Ferraro was driving a Rolls-Royce Cullinan at a high rate of speed, and struck a parked Ford Mustang, a fire hydrant and utility poles.

Ferraro and four other passengers in the SUV reportedly suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The New Haven Register reported that the New Haven Police Department has placed Ferraro on paid administrative leave while the department conducts an investigation.

