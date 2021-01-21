Nine Displaced After Fire Breaks Out At Multi-Family CT Home

Three families were left homeless following a fire at a multi-family Connecticut home.

The fire took place around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 207 Jefferson Street in Hartford at a multi-family home located in the city’s Frog Hollow neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the building and encountered heavy smoke upon arrival, said the City of Hartford Fire Department.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and declared it under control within 26 minutes, the department said.

All occupants made it out safely.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate.

The Red Cross responded to help the three displaced families which included seven adults and two children as the home was deemed uninhabitable by the city.

