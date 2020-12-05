Nine ATVs, Dirt Bikes Seized In Effort To Stop Group Terrorizing On Roadways, Police Say

In an effort to put a stop to groups of dirt bikes, quads, and motorcycle riders terrorizing drivers on the roadway, one city has seized nine vehicles during a special operation.

The vehicles were seized in two different operations conducted in Fairfield County by a special Bridgeport Police detail, said Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim.

Dirt-bikes and quads have been increasingly visible throughout the city driving recklessly on city streets, disobeying traffic signals, disobeying stop signs, and boxing in vehicles, Ganim said.

The specials detail was organized after the city received numerous resident complaints, and reports of illegal actions, along with the possibility for public harm.

The detail targets dirt bikes and ATVs, or mini-cycles operating illegally as outlined in a city ordinance passed in 2019, the mayor added.

Two additional bikes seized. Bridgeport Police Department

The first group of vehicles was seized on Monday, May 4, when task force members located four illegally operated dirt-bikes.

The first operating in Nanagoat Park in the Hollow, two others in the vicinity of Park and Wood avenues, and the last one on Houston Avenue.

The second operation took place on Thursday, May 7, in which five illegally operated ATV’s were located and seized, the mayor's office said.

The first two were dirt-bikes located on Benham Avenue, the third a dirt-bike and the fourth a quad was driving on State Street and Lee Avenue. The last dirt-bike was driving on Shell Street.

Bridgeport Police seized nine illegal vehicles during a special operation. Bridgeport Police Department

All illegal ATVs were seized, towed and all operators were issued a $500 fine for violation of the city ordinance.

"The City will continue to address this illegal activity to ensure a positive quality of life and public safety," Ganim said.

