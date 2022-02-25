New Development Emerges During Investigation Of Crash That Killed CT 16-Year-Old

New developments have emerged during an investigation into a single-vehicle crash that killed a 16-year-old Connecticut teen that includes the theft of catalytic converters.

The deadly crash took place on Saturday, Feb. 19 around 5 a.m. near Exit 2 in Manchester when a 21-year-old Hartford man who was driving a 2003 Acura TL lost control of the car and drove onto the median, said the Connecticut State Police.

Killed during the crash was Ramon Quinones, of Hartford, state police said.

According to state police, a parallel investigation is being conducted after items found among the vehicle debris at the crash site led police to believe the occupants may have been involved in the theft of catalytic converters.

The items found included several stolen catalytic converters, cutting tools, stolen license plates, and two stolen handguns, state police said.

Anyone with information regarding either investigation is asked to contact TFC John Wilson at Troop H, at 860-534-1098, or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov.

