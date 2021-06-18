New Details, IDs: Fairfield County Mother Drowned Daughter, Then Killed Herself, Police Say

Police have released the identity of a woman who was found dead inside a Fairfield County home along with her 7-year-old daughter.

Forty-six-year-old Tracy Do, of Westport, was found dead around 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at 1 Lyndale Park, after police responded to the home for a report of an unresponsive female, said Westport PD Lieutenant David Wolf.

The deceased juvenile also resided at the above address and is Do’s daughter.

When police entered the home, officers found Do. The officers went through the interior of the residence to determine if anyone else was inside. It was at that time that officers located the 7-year-old child who was also deceased, Wolf said.

On Friday, June 18, the two were brought to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Farmington to be autopsied.

The Medical Examiner determined that the seven-year-old had drowned and ruled her death a homicide, he added.

The Medical Examiner ruled Do’s death a suicide.

The Westport Police Detective Bureau along with the State Police Western District Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate the facts and circumstances related to these two deaths.

Chief Koskinas stated that “this is a horrible tragedy, and the police department is keeping the family as well as the community that was so deeply affected by this in our thoughts and prayers.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.