New Alert For Scams Issued By Police In Fairfield County

It seems that every day a new scam is hitting the internet, and members of the Fairfield Police Department are offering tips on how to avoid becoming a victim.

Many of the scams are common, but people still fall for them, Town of Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras said.

Some common-sense reminders offered by the department include never give out personal or financial information to a person they do not know or whose identity cannot be verified. That includes Social Security numbers or credit card numbers.

Recently, Fairfield Police received a report regarding an elaborate scam that began on a dating app in which a resident was tricked into sending money to an individual who stated they were in financial distress.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. However, the money the resident sent to the scammer most likely cannot be recovered.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, many individuals fall victim to scammers on dating apps who try to trick them into sending money. These romance scammers create fake profiles on dating sites and apps to strike up a relationship with their targets to build their trust, sometimes talking or chatting several times a day.

Once this relationship is established, they make up a story and ask for money. Often these scammers say they’re living or traveling outside of the United States and are:

Working on an oil rig

In the military

A doctor with an international organization

"We encourage residents to take the time to verify where and to whom their money is being sent," Kalamaras said. "We encourage any resident who is contacted by an unknown individual and is asked for money to contact the Fairfield Police Department if they are concerned or in doubt about the legitimacy of the call. Odds are, the call is a scam with the purpose of extorting individuals for money."

If a victim gives the scammer a pre-paid debit card number, sends a money order, or makes a wire transfer, the money is very likely gone, Kalamaras added.

To prevent similar scams, the FTC recommends the following:

Do not take calls from unknown numbers.

If a caller claims to represent an organization and you are doubtful, hang up and contact that agency.

Never pay a caller with a gift card.

Be wary of callers who talk quickly and pressure you to make a decision quickly.

Do not buy a product or service because of a “free gift.”

Get all information in writing before making a purchase.

Verify the legitimacy of a charity before donating.

Before making an investment check with your state securities regulator.

Do not send cash by messenger, overnight mail, or money transfer.

Beware of offers to “help” recover money that you already have lost. Scammers sometimes pose as law enforcement officers who will help get money back for a fee.

If you are ever unsure about a potential scam, contact the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.