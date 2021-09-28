Multiple Shots Fired In Busy Area During Morning Commute In Fairfield County, Police Say

Residents of a busy Fairfield County city street were ducking for cover when shots began flying during the morning commute.

The shooting took place around 8 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27 near the corner of Richmond Hill Avenue and Mission Street in Stamford.

According to Captain Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police, police responded to the area after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Responding officers found "numerous" shell casings, although Conklin did not say exactly how many, but no injuries.

Conklin described the area as a mix of business and residential with everything from a barbershop and bodega to family homes.

"This is a very troubling shooting with children going to school and people on their way to work," he said. "there’s a lot of pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic in that area at that time of the morning."

An investigation is currently underway and officers are collecting surrounding surveillance videos as well asking the public and businesses for any they may have.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call 203-977-4417.

