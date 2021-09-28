Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: CT Lawmakers Approve Extension Of Lamont's Emergency Powers
Police & Fire

Multiple Shots Fired In Busy Area During Morning Commute In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the shooting.
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Residents of a busy Fairfield County city street were ducking for cover when shots began flying during the morning commute.

The shooting took place around 8 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27 near the corner of Richmond Hill Avenue and Mission Street in Stamford.

According to Captain Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police, police responded to the area after receiving multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Responding officers found "numerous" shell casings, although Conklin did not say exactly how many, but no injuries.

Conklin described the area as a mix of business and residential with everything from a barbershop and bodega to family homes.

"This is a very troubling shooting with children going to school and people on their way to work," he said. "there’s a lot of pedestrian and motor vehicle traffic in that area at that time of the morning."

An investigation is currently underway and officers are collecting surrounding surveillance videos as well asking the public and businesses for any they may have.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to call 203-977-4417.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.