Mother, Daughter Attack Woman Eating Pretzels In SoNo, Police Say

A mother and daughter were arrested in connection with an incident at a Fairfield County mall in which they allegedly beat another woman.

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6, at the SoNo Collection in Norwalk, said Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the mall on a report of a disturbance complaint.

During the course of the investigation, officers learned that Jalissa Velazquez, 18, and her mother, Jessica Fuentes, 39, both of Norwalk were involved in the altercation.

Officers learned that a verbal disturbance took place inside the store Journey's between Jalissa and the victim over past personal issues.

The victim told police that after the verbal argument ended she left Journey's and continued to walk around the mall.

Later, the victim said she was eventually attacked by Jalissa's mother, Jessica Fuentes, while she was eating pretzels with her two daughters, their friend, and her grandson.

The victim reported being shoved to the ground, kicked, and punched by both women. The fight was eventually broken up and the victim was taken to Norwalk Hospital for an injury to her left ear.

Both Velazquez and Fuentes were charged with:

Breach of peace

Assault

Four counts each of risk of injury to a minor.

Both women were being held on a $500 bond and given a court date of Wednesday, Jan. 6.

