Missing Man's Body Found In Fairfield County Park, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County said the body of a man found at an area park is that of a missing resident.

The 55-year-old Stamford man's body was found around 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, after his vehicle was discovered at Cove Island Park, said Captain Diedrich Hohn, of the Stamford Police.

According to Hohn, after finding the vehicle, a search of the park was conducted using the department's K-9 unit.

During the search, the missing man was discovered, in the water, at Cove Island, Hohn said.

The body was recovered by Stamford Fire /Rescue. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene by Stamford EMS, he added.

The medical examiner’s office also responded to the scene. During the initial examination of the body, the medical examiner found two suspicious canisters on the body, Hohn said.

After the discovery of the suspicious canisters, the park was evacuated and closed, police said.

The Stamford Police Department’s Bomb squad unit to the scene.

"The items were not explosive in nature and the scene was rendered safe by the Bomb Squad," Hohn said. "There is no danger to the public or community."

The case is still under investigation.

