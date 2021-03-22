Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Missing Fairfield County Canoeists Found 'Cold' But Safe

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Two canoeists were found safe on an island after being reported missing.
Two canoeists were found safe on an island after being reported missing. Photo Credit: Newtown Search and Rescue

Two missing canoeists in Fairfield County were found cold but safe after a search by multiple agencies.

The incident took place around 11 p.m., Saturday, March 20 on Lake Lillinonah in Newtown, according to the Newtown Search and Rescue team.

The two had launched from the boat ramp off Hanover Road and then never returned, officials said.

As numerous agencies scrambled to get to the scene, the two were found safe on an island near Shepaug Dam around 11:45 p.m.

"Both parties were found cold but in good spirits," Newtown Search and Rescue said. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.