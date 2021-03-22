Missing Fairfield County Canoeists Found 'Cold' But Safe

Two missing canoeists in Fairfield County were found cold but safe after a search by multiple agencies.

The incident took place around 11 p.m., Saturday, March 20 on Lake Lillinonah in Newtown, according to the Newtown Search and Rescue team.

The two had launched from the boat ramp off Hanover Road and then never returned, officials said.

As numerous agencies scrambled to get to the scene, the two were found safe on an island near Shepaug Dam around 11:45 p.m.

"Both parties were found cold but in good spirits," Newtown Search and Rescue said.

