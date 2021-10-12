Contact Us
Breaking News: Gabby Petito Cause Of Death Released By Coroner
Police & Fire

Minors Playing With Gun Leads To Fairfield County Teen's Death, Police Say


Valley Avenue in Bridgeport. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County teen was shot and killed while a group of juveniles was playing with a gun.

The incident took place around 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, in Bridgeport, on Valley Avenue.

When officers arrived they located Nigel Powell, age 16, who had been shot in the head, according to Scott Appleby, the City of Bridgeport's Director of Emergency Management,

He was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital, where he later died. 

Police had originally reported the gunshot as being self-inflicted, however after further investigation, it was confirmed and according to witnesses, Powell was with three other juveniles, one of whom had a handgun. 

While one of the juveniles was playing with the gun, it went off and struck Powell. 

This currently is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips line at 203-576-TIPS.

