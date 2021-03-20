Middle-Aged Man Found Dead On Sidewalk In Fairfield County

Police are investigating the murder of a middle-aged man who found lying on a sidewalk in Fairfield County.

The unidentified man was found around 11:48 p.m., Friday, March 19 when Bridgeport Police responded to the intersection of Norman Street and Railroad Avenue on the report of an unresponsive party.

Emergency personnel located the victim lying on the sidewalk at 34 Norman St., Bridgeport PD Capt. Kevin Gilleran said.

The victim had injuries to his body indicating a homicide had occurred.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

The Patrol Division has secured a crime scene on Norman Street between Railroad Avenue & Cottage Street. The Detective Bureau has responded and taken charge of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective Jorge Cintron at 203-581-5227 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

