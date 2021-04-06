Mercedes Forcibly Stolen From Sleeping Fairfield County Woman Located, Police Say

A gray 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV stolen from a woman sleeping inside has been recovered in Fairfield County.

The sleeping woman was dragged from the vehicle by two men wearing masks around 3:15 a.m., Tuesday, June 1, in the area of East Putnam Avenue and Milbank Avenue, said Greenwich PD Captain Mark E. Zuccerella.

The woman woke to the sight of two men, wearing all black, removing her from the running vehicle, according to Zuccerella.

"The victim yelled at the subjects to stop," he said.

But they kept dragging her from the vehicle, threw her to the ground, and stole her car, police said

Greenwich Police Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

The victim sustained minor injuries when being removed from the vehicle but refused medical treatment.

The Mercedes was later located — abandoned — in Bridgeport, according to police.

