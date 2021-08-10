Massive Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Historic Building In Connecticut

A massive blaze broke out at a historic building in Connecticut which was once a hotel, displacing residents and injuring at least three firefighters.

The three-alarm fire started in in Litchfield County, in the Town of New Hartford, around 2:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, on the third floor and the roof of the building at 4 Bridge St., Jon Barbagallo, public information officer for Norfolk said.

According to Barbagallo, 75 to 100 first responders are on the scene and to work as stand-by units.

All residents of the building, including 20 adults and two children except for one were accounted for by 8:45 a.m., Barbagallo said.

The final individual is believed to have been rescued, he added.

Three firefighters were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

A scene from the fire. Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO

Earlier in the morning, the entire backside of the building has collapsed from the fire, with the front brick facade remaining standing.

The building, built in 1850, is a three-story structure known as the New Hartford House and has 14 apartments on two floors and six businesses on the ground floor.

The old hotel serves as the town anchor for the center of New Hartford, Barbagallo said.

By 9 a.m., fire operations had ceased so state and local fire marshals could begin a preliminary investigation.

Firefighters from more than 31 departments have responded to the fire. Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO

The Red Cross is on the scene assisting displaced residents.

Firefighters are asking motorists and onlookers to avoid the area.

Route 44 through the New Hartford center will remain closed through the day.

