Man, Woman Hospitalized After Two-Vehicle CT Crash

A man and woman were hospitalized after a serious two-vehicle crash overnight in Connecticut.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday, May 21 in Hartford County, on Route 5 (Enfield Street) at the intersection of Bright Meadow Boulevard in Enfield.

The collision was between a 2007 Volvo XC70 driven by a 54-year-old man and a 2007 Yamaha XVS65 motorcycle operated by a 31-year old man who had a 35-year-old female passenger, Enfield Police said.

Both the motorcycle driver and passenger were rushed to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, said police.

The crash is being investigated by the Enfield Police and anyone with information is asked to call at 860-763-6400 ext. 1385.

