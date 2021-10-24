Man With Child Wedged Between Seats Busted For DUI In Fairfield County, Police Say

A man with warrants out for his arrest in Fairfield County is facing a host of charges after attempting to pull a fast one on police with a fake name after being busted allegedly driving drunk with his child in the car, authorities announced.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle on Brookside Road in Darien after seeing the driver repeatedly swerve over the double yellow line while following him on Post Road, Darien Police said.

During the subsequent stop, officers said that the driver, Ozni Cucpacay, age 31, of Norwalk, had the smell of alcohol on his breath and inside his vehicle, as well as a child in a car seat wedged between the front and back seat without being secured by a latch system or seat belt.

Police said that Cucpacay proceeded to fail Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and his blood alcohol content was determined to be .1383 percent at Darien Police Headquarters after he was taken into custody for the DUI.

It was later determined that Cucpacay originally lied about his identity and provided a false first name because he had two warrants out for his arrest in Stamford for failure to appear in court.

Cucpacay was charged with:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence;

Operating a motor vehicle without a license - second offense;

Failure to drive on the right;

Transporting of a child in a rear-facing car seat in the front seat;

Risk of injury;

Interfering with an officer;

Two counts of failure to appear in court.

He was held in lieu of a $175,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.