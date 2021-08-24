Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Man Wanted In Connection To Incident At CT Store Changing Room

Kathy Reakes
Know him? The Enfield Police are attempting to identify the man for an incident in a changing room. Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department
Another view. Photo Credit: Enfield Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man for an incident in a changing room at a Connecticut store.

The man is wanted in questioning for an incident that occurred in the changing rooms of a Hartford County store, located in the Town of Enfield.

If you know who he is please contact Sgt. J. Marquis at 860-763-6400 ext. 1404, jmarquis@enfield.org, or you can message the department on Facebook.

 All tipsters can remain anonymous if they choose. 

