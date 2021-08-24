Man Wanted In Connection To Incident At CT Store Changing Room

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man for an incident in a changing room at a Connecticut store.

The man is wanted in questioning for an incident that occurred in the changing rooms of a Hartford County store, located in the Town of Enfield.

If you know who he is please contact Sgt. J. Marquis at 860-763-6400 ext. 1404, jmarquis@enfield.org, or you can message the department on Facebook.

All tipsters can remain anonymous if they choose.

