Man Wanted For Allegedly Stealing $1.4K Worth Of Items From CT Lowe's Store

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Connecticut are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who allegedly stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from an area Lowe’s location before fleeing in a mid-sized SUV.

In New London County, a man allegedly took $1,403.04 worth of electrical wire from Lowe’s on the Parkway North in Waterford and left without making an attempt to pay, fleeing the store as a passenger in a truck that was parked outside.

“We see the plate,” police posted on social media. “YES, YES, YES we ran the plate and are following up with who owns it. This isn’t Law and Order on NBC, we still need to identify the passenger.”

Investigators noted that thefts have been on the rise lately, and that “stores may not be able to watch every single person 100 percent of the time, but they are taking steps to deal with (it), like calling the police.

“We will see some comments, like we do every time, but we ask stores to report all theft,’ they added. “They pay taxes through property rental or ownership and the police have the ability to respond and investigate.

“If a person steals from one store, they often steal from others and continue until caught.”

The incident at Lowe’s remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the theft or suspect has been asked to contact the Waterford Police Department by calling (860) 442-9451 ext. 2263 or emailing pepps@WaterfordCT.org and referencing case number 2022-00012.

