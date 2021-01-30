Man Wanted For $60,000 Jewelry Burglary Nabbed By Police In Fairfield County

A man allegedly involved in a $60,000 jewelry heist from a Fairfield County home has been nabbed by police for failing to appear in court.

Franco Saladrigas-Garcia, 27, of the Bronx, was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 26, by Westport Police on an outstanding warrant, said Lt. David Wolf.

Saladrigas-Garcia was wanted in connection with a burglary that took place on Saturday, April 11 at 9:52 p.m., police responded to a home on the report of a burglary in which more than $60,000 had been stolen, police said.

On Friday, April 17, detectives nabbed Saladrigas-Garcia, on the Merrit Parkway, where they found several pairs of gloves, a crowbar, and a large knife, the crowbar matched the tool used in the Westport burglary.

He later failed to appear in court on the charges.

Saladrigas-Garcia is being held on bonds totaling $550,000.

