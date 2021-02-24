Man Threatens To Shoot Victim, Dog In Fairfield County Incident Caught On Video, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested after a social media video was posted which shows a caucasian man pointing a firearm at a Black man.

"This video was taken by a witness of an incident that occurred Monday, Feb. 22 at approximately 11:32 a.m., in the area of 300 Broad Street," said Stamford Police Captain Richard Conklin.

The difference in this video is the Black man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot the man and his dog, Conklin.

According to Conklin, the white male shown in the video reported the incident to the police from his cellphone as the incident was unfolding; "This individual does have a legal permit to carry a firearm," Conklin said.

Stamford officers responded and investigated the complaint. Both individuals were detained. The man featured in the video gave a sworn statement to the police, while the Black male, identified as Fitzroy Lyle, 41, of Stamford, initially refused to cooperate and provide a statement or any details regarding the interaction, Conklin said.

According to the complainant’s statement, Lyle approached him as he was walking his dog and then threatened to shoot him and the dog.

When Lyle motioned to his torso, the complainant became increasingly fearful and he then pointed his firearm at Lyle while commanding Lyle to get back, Conklin said.

Lyle was unmoved by the man's actions so the complainant then backed away and called the police.

Officers have identified witnesses who corroborate the complainant’s account.

Lyle is a subject who is known to the department from prior interactions and arrests.

Notably, Lyle was detained last August after a couple reported that Lyle approached them and threatened to kill them and their dog, Conklin said.

Lyle was arrested and charged with breach of peace and threatening.

"The Department is continuing to review this incident," Conklin said. "The Stamford States Attorney’s Office will also review the facts of this interaction and determine if there is a need for additional action."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.