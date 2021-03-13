Man Shot, Killed Looking Through Window Of Fairfield County Home After Hearing Noise

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Kathy Reakes
The area of the shooting. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Fairfield County are investigating a homicide in which a man was fatally shot while looking out the window of his home in response to a noise. 

The incident took place around 2 a.m., Saturday, March 13, in the 2100 block of Seaview Avenue in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

According to Appleby, police responded after receiving a 911 call that a man had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene of the multi-family home, they found the victim in the front stairwell.

 The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to a witness, when the victim went to investigate a noise on the back porch, he was shot through the window.

 Detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the scene. 

Anyone with information should contact the case detective, Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242. 

