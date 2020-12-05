Man Shot In Neck Crashes Vehicle, Police Say

One person was shot and another injured during a crash following an altercation.

The incident took place in Fairfield County around 9:18 p.m., Sunday, May 10, when Bridgeport Police received a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting in the area of Vine Street and Park Avenue, they found a man who had been shot in the neck, said Bridgeport Capt. Brian Fitzgerald.

After being shot, the victim lost control of his vehicle and crashed. A male passenger was ejected through the windshield, Fitzgerald said.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The gunshot victim underwent surgery and is expected to survive. The second man sustained head and body injuries and was alert and talking.

Detectives processed a crime scene on Park Avenue and are working to establish a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department via its TIPS Line 203-576-8477.

