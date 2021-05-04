Man Shot In Knee In Fairfield County Parking Lot, Police Say

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the knee during the early morning hours.

The incident took place just after midnight on Tuesday, May 4, in the 2000th Block of Main Street in a parking lot, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

The man was transported to St Vincent’s Medical Center with reported non-life-threatening injuries, Appleby said.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS

