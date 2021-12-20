Man Robbed, Incapacitated By Stun Gun In Parking Lot At CT Walmart

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help finding a man who allegedly used a stun gun on an elderly male to rob him in a Walmart parking lot.

The incident took place on Saturday, Dec. 18, in Hartford County when police responded to the Walmart in Bristol at 1400 Farmington Ave., for a report of a disturbance in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene they found an older male who said he had been attacked with a handheld stun gun while putting groceries in his car, said Lt. Geoffrey Lund of the Bristol Police Department.

The man, who was incapacitated, was robbed of his belongings by a man described as being a "thin Black male," police said.

The suspect was last seen getting into the passenger seat of a black SUV that left the parking area in an unknown direction, Lund said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has information is asked to contact the Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.