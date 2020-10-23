Man Points Gun At Woman During Road Rage Incident In Fairfield County, Police Say

A man who allegedly threatened a woman stuck in traffic with a pistol during a road-rage incident has been arrested by police in Fairfield County.

James Laramee, 27, of Stamford, was arrested following the incident which took place on Wednesday, Oct. 21, in heavy traffic on Hope Street, said Stamford Police Capt. Richard Conklin.

According to Conklin, the 61-year-old woman called 911 around 9:20 a.m., saying a man, later identified as Laramee had just pointed a gun at her through her car window after repeatedly honking his horn at her while stuck in traffic.

The woman was able to get Laramee's license plate of the black Toyota Camry and a BOLO was put out by police. He was stopped minutes later by Officer Jessica Charres, who spotted his vehicle, Conklin said.

During an investigation, police found Laramee was found in possession of a Taurus 9 mm semiautomatic handgun loaded with seven bullets, Conklin said.

He did have a valid pistol person and denied pointed the gun at the woman who had identified Laramee as the person who threatened her.

When police talked to the woman she was able to describe the "gun to a down to every part", Conklin said.

Laramee was arrested and charged with threatening, reckless endangerment, and breach of peace. He was freed after posting a $25,000 bond.

