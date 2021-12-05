Man Nabbed In Connection To Shooting Death Of 16-Year-Old In Fairfield County

A second man has been charged in the 2018 shooting death of a 16-year-old Connecticut boy.

The Stamford Police Department Major Crimes Unit arrested John Montero-Delossantos, age 21, of Stamford, on Tuesday, May 11, for the death of Marcus Hall, age 16, who was gunned down on the night of Sept. 20, 2018, authorities announced.

Montero-Delossantos, aka "Gotti," was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, said Stamford Police Lt. Tom Scanlon.

Montero-Delossantos is in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Correction where he is serving a sentence for a previous drug crime, Scanlon said.

Last week, Stamford police arrested Isaias Delacruz in connection with the 2018 slaying of the Westhill High School student and aspiring skateboarder.

