Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

Man Nabbed For Stabbing Of CT Postal Worker, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Malique Jackson
Malique Jackson Photo Credit: Hartford Police Department

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a US postal worker.

The attack took place around 1:45 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, in Hartford in the area of 78 West Morning St., near the Bloomfield line, police said.

According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, when officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, a male in his 50s, who was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

While canvassing the area, a suspect, identified as Malique Jackson, age 21, of Hartford, was located by a West Hartford K-9 Officer, who responded to assist, Boisvert said.

As a result of the investigation, probable cause was established and Jackson was arrested.

Police said Tuesday, Sept. 21, they still don’t know the motive for the stabbing.

Jackson was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Carrying a dangerous weapon
  • Breach of peace

The investigation remains ongoing. 

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS.

